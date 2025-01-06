PM Modi's Gesture at Urs: A Symbol of Communal Harmony

Ajmer Sharif dargah's spiritual leader, Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his gesture of sending a ceremonial 'chadar' to the shrine, indicating a message of respect across communities.

Speaking at a gathering of sufi leaders during the annual 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, he noted that this act underscores India's religious diversity and counters divisive narratives related to temple-mosque disputes.

Additionally, there was a call to establish a National Harmony Board led by PM Modi to further national reconciliation efforts. The event attracted attention after recent controversies over the site's origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)