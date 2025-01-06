PM Modi's Gesture at Urs: A Symbol of Communal Harmony
Ajmer Sharif dargah's spiritual leader praised Prime Minister Modi for sending a ceremonial 'chadar', describing it as a symbol of respect for religious diversity. The gesture counters discord from temple-mosque controversies. A National Harmony Board under Modi's leadership was proposed to foster nationwide peace.
Ajmer Sharif dargah's spiritual leader, Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his gesture of sending a ceremonial 'chadar' to the shrine, indicating a message of respect across communities.
Speaking at a gathering of sufi leaders during the annual 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, he noted that this act underscores India's religious diversity and counters divisive narratives related to temple-mosque disputes.
Additionally, there was a call to establish a National Harmony Board led by PM Modi to further national reconciliation efforts. The event attracted attention after recent controversies over the site's origins.
