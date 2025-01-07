Vandalism Strikes: Ambedkar Statue Desecrated in Uttar Pradesh

A statue honoring Bhimrao Ambedkar, a celebrated Dalit leader, was desecrated by unknown individuals in Varanasi district, police confirmed Tuesday.

The defacement occurred at Lachhirampur village along the Anei-Nathaipur road late Monday night, leading to an FIR being filed and a subsequent probe to identify those involved.

Villagers, witnessing the damage on Tuesday morning, informed the local authorities, prompting Station House Officer Atul Kumar Singh to oversee a detailed investigation into the incident.

