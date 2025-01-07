Vandalism Strikes: Ambedkar Statue Desecrated in Uttar Pradesh
A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar, a Dalit icon, was vandalized in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Lachhirampur village on Monday night. Local police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to identify the culprits responsible for desecrating the statue.
A statue honoring Bhimrao Ambedkar, a celebrated Dalit leader, was desecrated by unknown individuals in Varanasi district, police confirmed Tuesday.
The defacement occurred at Lachhirampur village along the Anei-Nathaipur road late Monday night, leading to an FIR being filed and a subsequent probe to identify those involved.
Villagers, witnessing the damage on Tuesday morning, informed the local authorities, prompting Station House Officer Atul Kumar Singh to oversee a detailed investigation into the incident.
