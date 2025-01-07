Left Menu

Florence Pugh Reflects on 'Midsommar' Role and Its Impact

Florence Pugh discusses the emotional toll of intense roles like 'Midsommar', stressing how certain projects leave lasting impacts. Though proud of her performance, she shares her decision to avoid similar roles. Pugh appreciates director Ari Aster for maintaining a light atmosphere during filming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:10 IST
Florence Pugh Reflects on 'Midsommar' Role and Its Impact
Florence Pugh
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actress Florence Pugh has opened up about her decision to steer clear of intense film projects like Ari Aster's 'Midsommar'. Despite being proud of her acclaimed performance, the star revealed on the 'Reign with Josh Smith' podcast that such roles have had a lasting impact on her emotional well-being.

Pugh elaborated on how the 2019 folk horror film led to a period of self-inflicted emotional strain, describing how pushing herself into dark places during the shoot left her feeling broken. Nevertheless, she holds no regrets about the role and takes pride in her work.

Aster's 'Midsommar', known for its unnerving daylight horror, follows the chilling tale of a group's unsettling experience at a secluded Swedish midsummer festival. Pugh praised Aster for balancing the film's tone by fostering a humorous environment on set, even as they navigated the disturbing storyline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025