Florence Pugh Reflects on 'Midsommar' Role and Its Impact

Renowned actress Florence Pugh has opened up about her decision to steer clear of intense film projects like Ari Aster's 'Midsommar'. Despite being proud of her acclaimed performance, the star revealed on the 'Reign with Josh Smith' podcast that such roles have had a lasting impact on her emotional well-being.

Pugh elaborated on how the 2019 folk horror film led to a period of self-inflicted emotional strain, describing how pushing herself into dark places during the shoot left her feeling broken. Nevertheless, she holds no regrets about the role and takes pride in her work.

Aster's 'Midsommar', known for its unnerving daylight horror, follows the chilling tale of a group's unsettling experience at a secluded Swedish midsummer festival. Pugh praised Aster for balancing the film's tone by fostering a humorous environment on set, even as they navigated the disturbing storyline.

