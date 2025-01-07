Mamata Banerjee Urges Kapil Muni Ashram to Combat Erosion

In her recent address, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Kapil Muni Ashram to allocate a portion of their donation funds for laying concrete around their temple to combat erosion.

Banerjee highlighted the state's role in repairing roads around the temple and outlined various state initiatives, including hospital setups and transportation improvements, underscoring the administration's commitment to infrastructure and environmental challenges.

The Chief Minister revealed that a significant effort has been made to curb erosion, mentioning the planting of over 15 crore mangrove plants in erosion-prone areas like Sunderbans and Digha, illustrating the state's proactive approach to environmental conservation.

