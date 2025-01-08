Chaos Unleashed: Elephant Rampage Disrupts Tirur Religious Ceremony

In a shocking incident at a mosque near Tirur, 23 individuals were injured when a captive elephant ran amok during a religious ceremony. The chaos unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving one person critically injured and necessitating immediate medical attention.

Witnesses reported that out of five elephants present for the ceremony, one turned violent and charged into the crowd, causing panic and a subsequent stampede. Amid the commotion, the elephant picked up a man with its tusk and tossed him, intensifying the scene of panic.

Efforts by mahouts eventually subdued the elephant, restoring order. Police reports confirmed that all necessary permissions for the use of elephants at the ceremony had been secured beforehand.

(With inputs from agencies.)