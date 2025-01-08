Sugata Bose Advocates Cosmopolitanism Over Narrow Nationalism

Renowned historian Sugata Bose, grand-nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has voiced concerns about India reverting to narrow nationalism. Speaking at MICA Ahmedabad, he suggested that this trend could be countered with universalism and cosmopolitanism.

Bose, who is the Gardiner Professor of History at Harvard University, shared insights from his latest book, 'Asia After Europe: Imagining a Continent in the Long Twentieth Century.' He expressed a somewhat pessimistic view about India's near-term trajectory in nationalism.

During an interactive session, Bose addressed questions on India's G20 presidency theme, emphasizing the importance of genuine cosmopolitan engagement. He advocated for colorful cosmopolitanism that balances patriotism and broader cultural sensibilities, proposing universalism as a solution to counteract narrow nationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)