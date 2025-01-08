SAG Awards Spotlight: 'Wicked' Dominates Film Nominations

The musical prequel 'Wicked' has emerged as the frontrunner in the recent Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations, securing five nods and outpacing the Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown,' which garnered four. The SAG Awards are seen as critical indicators of potential success at the Academy Awards.

Both films vie for the coveted title of best movie cast, competing against films like 'Emilia Perez,' 'Conclave,' and 'Anora.' The SAG Awards are noteworthy as voting is performed by SAG-AFTRA members, who make up a substantial portion of the Oscar voting body, heightening the stakes for all nominees.

Notable SAG nominees include 'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and Demi Moore for her role in 'The Substance.' Despite its Golden Globe win, 'The Brutalist' missed a spot in the cast category, with its leading actor, Adrien Brody, securing a nomination. Due to wildfires, the nominations were revealed online instead of at a planned live event.

(With inputs from agencies.)