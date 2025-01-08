SAG Awards Spotlight: 'Wicked' Dominates Film Nominations
The musical film 'Wicked' leads the nominations for the SAG Awards, competing in key categories alongside Bob Dylan's biopic and others. The SAG Awards are pivotal as they often predict Oscar success, with nominees announced amidst Los Angeles wildfires and the ceremony set for Feb. 23.
The musical prequel 'Wicked' has emerged as the frontrunner in the recent Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations, securing five nods and outpacing the Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown,' which garnered four. The SAG Awards are seen as critical indicators of potential success at the Academy Awards.
Both films vie for the coveted title of best movie cast, competing against films like 'Emilia Perez,' 'Conclave,' and 'Anora.' The SAG Awards are noteworthy as voting is performed by SAG-AFTRA members, who make up a substantial portion of the Oscar voting body, heightening the stakes for all nominees.
Notable SAG nominees include 'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and Demi Moore for her role in 'The Substance.' Despite its Golden Globe win, 'The Brutalist' missed a spot in the cast category, with its leading actor, Adrien Brody, securing a nomination. Due to wildfires, the nominations were revealed online instead of at a planned live event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SAG
- Wicked
- Screen Actors Guild
- Awards
- Oscar
- Hollywood
- nominees
- actors
- film
- Golden Globe
ALSO READ
Indian Filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri's 'The Zebras' Enters Oscars Race
Former Chelsea player Oscar returns to Brazil''s Sao Paulo from China
Soccer-Brazilian midfielder Oscar returns to Sao Paulo
Hyderabad's Cinematic Ambitions: From Tollywood to Hollywood Hub
Hollywood Scandals Take Center Stage: Top 10 Controversies in 2024