Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Lives
A stampede at Tirupati's temple resulted in several fatalities and injuries as devotees scrambled for tickets. Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences and urged Congress workers to assist. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is actively addressing the incident, which highlights the challenges of managing crowds during religious events.
- Country:
- India
A tragic stampede at the revered Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh has led to a somber atmosphere as the nation mourns the loss of lives. The chaos ensued when hundreds of devotees rushed for tickets at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, resulting in at least six deaths and numerous injuries.
In response to the calamity, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families affected and urged Congress workers to extend all possible support to those in need during this trying period. He conveyed his wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the distressing incident.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, BR Naidu, confirmed the fatalities and mentioned that one body has been identified so far. The tragedy puts a spotlight on the importance of crowd management and the need for stricter measures during significant religious gatherings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
