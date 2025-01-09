Ohio Declares October as Hindu Heritage Month

In a landmark decision, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has officially declared October as 'Hindu Heritage Month' across the state. The legislation was signed into law on Wednesday, marking a significant step in recognizing the cultural contributions of the Hindu community.

This initiative was spearheaded by former state Senator Niraj Antani, who expressed gratitude towards Governor DeWine for his leadership and support. Antani has been instrumental in bringing this legislation to fruition, thanking the Governor for his longstanding relationship with Ohio's Hindu population.

The law will officially be enacted in 90 days, with October 2025 poised to be the inaugural Hindu Heritage Month. This celebration aims to foster greater understanding and appreciation of Hindu culture throughout the state.

