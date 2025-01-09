Ohio Declares October as Hindu Heritage Month
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed legislation naming October as 'Hindu Heritage Month'. The initiative, led by former state Senator Niraj Antani, reflects DeWine's ongoing support for the Hindu community in Ohio. The law will come into effect, with October 2025 marking the first celebration.
- Country:
- United States
In a landmark decision, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has officially declared October as 'Hindu Heritage Month' across the state. The legislation was signed into law on Wednesday, marking a significant step in recognizing the cultural contributions of the Hindu community.
This initiative was spearheaded by former state Senator Niraj Antani, who expressed gratitude towards Governor DeWine for his leadership and support. Antani has been instrumental in bringing this legislation to fruition, thanking the Governor for his longstanding relationship with Ohio's Hindu population.
The law will officially be enacted in 90 days, with October 2025 poised to be the inaugural Hindu Heritage Month. This celebration aims to foster greater understanding and appreciation of Hindu culture throughout the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ohio
- Hindu
- Heritage
- Month
- Governor
- DeWine
- legislation
- community
- state
- recognition
ALSO READ
BJP seeks Karnataka Governor's intervention in arrest of MLC CT Ravi, demands inquiry
CPI(M) in Kerala criticises Governor Khan for engaging in "unconstitutional actions"
CPI(M) in Kerala criticises Governor Khan for engaging in "unconstitutional actions"
Russian governor says Ukrainian drone debris caused fatal fire in shopping centre
Information technology most effective tool to curb corruption: Haryana governor