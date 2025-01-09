Cultural Kaleidoscope: A Tribute to India's Diasporic Legacy
At the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 convention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated exhibitions that highlighted India's cultural heritage and the contributions of its diaspora. The exhibitions ranged from highlighting the Ramayana's universal legacy, celebrating India's diaspora in technology, to Odisha's rich cultural heritage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of exhibitions at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 convention that showcase India's rich cultural heritage and the significant contributions of its diaspora.
The first exhibition, 'Vishwaroop Ram,' creatively displayed the Ramayana's universal legacy using both traditional and modern art, highlighting its cross-cultural significance.
Another exhibition celebrated India's diaspora's contributions to global technology, spotlighting NRIs' roles in worldwide technological advancement. Additionally, the evolution of the diaspora, particularly from Gujarat to Oman, was illustrated using rare documents, while a separate feature celebrated Odisha's cultural richness.
