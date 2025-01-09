Cultural Kaleidoscope: A Tribute to India's Diasporic Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of exhibitions at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 convention that showcase India's rich cultural heritage and the significant contributions of its diaspora.

The first exhibition, 'Vishwaroop Ram,' creatively displayed the Ramayana's universal legacy using both traditional and modern art, highlighting its cross-cultural significance.

Another exhibition celebrated India's diaspora's contributions to global technology, spotlighting NRIs' roles in worldwide technological advancement. Additionally, the evolution of the diaspora, particularly from Gujarat to Oman, was illustrated using rare documents, while a separate feature celebrated Odisha's cultural richness.

(With inputs from agencies.)