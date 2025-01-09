Left Menu

Cultural Kaleidoscope: A Tribute to India's Diasporic Legacy

At the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 convention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated exhibitions that highlighted India's cultural heritage and the contributions of its diaspora. The exhibitions ranged from highlighting the Ramayana's universal legacy, celebrating India's diaspora in technology, to Odisha's rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The first exhibition, 'Vishwaroop Ram,' creatively displayed the Ramayana's universal legacy using both traditional and modern art, highlighting its cross-cultural significance.

Another exhibition celebrated India's diaspora's contributions to global technology, spotlighting NRIs' roles in worldwide technological advancement. Additionally, the evolution of the diaspora, particularly from Gujarat to Oman, was illustrated using rare documents, while a separate feature celebrated Odisha's cultural richness.

