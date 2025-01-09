Left Menu

Unveiling the Bishnoi: Pioneers of Eco-Warrior Spirit

Martin Goodman's latest book, 'My Head for a Tree,' delves into the Bishnoi community, highlighting their unwavering commitment to nature conservation. The Bishnoi, from Rajasthan, have defended trees and wildlife for 600 years. Goodman explores their sustainable practices amidst modern environmental challenges, with insights from Peter Wohlleben.

In a world grappling with environmental crises, Martin Goodman's new book, 'My Head for a Tree: The Extraordinary Story of the Bishnoi, the World's First Eco-Warriors,' offers a glimpse into a community that has stood firm against ecological devastation for centuries.

Scheduled for release on January 23rd by Profile Books and Hachette India, the book explores the Bishnoi, an extraordinary community in Rajasthan known for their dedication to nature and wildlife protection. Living in a delicate balance, the Bishnoi have long defended their environment from loggers and poachers.

Through the lens of Goodman's compelling narrative and a foreword by renowned forest scientist Peter Wohlleben, the book investigates how modern society can learn from the Bishnoi's ancient wisdom to combat today's environmental challenges.

