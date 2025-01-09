Honoring Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Service and Humility

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, was honored with a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral, followed by another in his Georgia hometown. Known as an outsider even during his presidency, Carter's legacy was celebrated amidst pageantry and solemn reflections.

Notable figures including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump attended the funeral, highlighting a rare moment of unity in a divisive political climate. Carter's grandsons, along with other speakers, emphasized his unwavering commitment to humanitarian efforts and his deep-rooted connections to his upbringing.

Carter's 28-year post-presidency period saw achievements like eradicating diseases and promoting peace globally. Despite challenges during his term, his longtime aide Stu Eizenstat highlighted Carter's underappreciated successes. Carter's passion and humility remain his enduring legacy as he is laid to rest beside his wife Rosalynn in Georgia.

