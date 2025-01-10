Djokovic's Poisoned Saga: Unveiling The Truth

In a startling revelation, tennis champion Novak Djokovic disclosed he was "poisoned" by food during his 2022 Australian Open visa debacle. The former world number one made these claims in an interview with GQ, stating the ordeal left him with high levels of lead and mercury.

The Serbian athlete, who meticulously manages his diet, was detained in a Melbourne hotel amid a storm over his vaccination status and Australian COVID-19 regulations. Djokovic alleged that upon returning to Serbia, he discovered dangerous levels of heavy metals in his system.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs did not comment on the allegations due to privacy concerns. Djokovic, now harboring stress and trauma from the incident, aims to clinch his 25th major title at the upcoming Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)