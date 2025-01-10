Golden Jubilee Celebrations: Wankhede Stadium's 50-Year Legacy
The Mumbai Cricket Association is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede Stadium with events starting January 12. Cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and others will participate. The main event includes the release of a coffee table book and a commemorative postal stamp.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium with grand events starting January 12. The celebrations will culminate on January 19, featuring cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Rohit Sharma.
Other eminent personalities such as Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, Suryakumar Yadav, and Diana Edulji are also expected to grace the occasion. The event will showcase the talents of Mumbai's legendary cricket players, both men and women, from domestic and international cricket.
MCA President Ajinkya Naik expressed enthusiasm for the event, inviting fans to join the celebration. The MCA plans to release a coffee table book and a commemorative postal stamp on January 19. Additionally, there will be a ceremony to honor the groundsmen and the Mumbai team that played the first first-class match at the stadium in 1974.
