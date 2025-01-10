Left Menu

Golden Jubilee Celebrations: Wankhede Stadium's 50-Year Legacy

The Mumbai Cricket Association is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede Stadium with events starting January 12. Cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and others will participate. The main event includes the release of a coffee table book and a commemorative postal stamp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:36 IST
Golden Jubilee Celebrations: Wankhede Stadium's 50-Year Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium with grand events starting January 12. The celebrations will culminate on January 19, featuring cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Rohit Sharma.

Other eminent personalities such as Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, Suryakumar Yadav, and Diana Edulji are also expected to grace the occasion. The event will showcase the talents of Mumbai's legendary cricket players, both men and women, from domestic and international cricket.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik expressed enthusiasm for the event, inviting fans to join the celebration. The MCA plans to release a coffee table book and a commemorative postal stamp on January 19. Additionally, there will be a ceremony to honor the groundsmen and the Mumbai team that played the first first-class match at the stadium in 1974.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025