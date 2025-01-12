Tribute to Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, celebrating the iconic figure's contributions to Hinduism as a guiding force for humanity. Adityanath lauded the young monk, calling him a source of inspiration and a restorer of Sanatan culture on the international stage.

The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, born on this day in 1863 in Kolkata, is observed as National Youth Day. Chief Minister Adityanath urged young people to embrace Vivekananda's teachings and commit to nation-building endeavors.

In a heartfelt message, Adityanath acknowledged Vivekananda's significant impact, noting his early death in 1902 at just 39, and encouraged citizens to remember his legacy on this commemorative day.

