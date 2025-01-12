Left Menu

Telangana Government Withdraws Ticket Price Hike for 'Game Changer'

The Telangana government has revoked its earlier decision to allow an increase in ticket prices for the movie 'Game Changer'. Following High Court directives, authorities have canceled extra shows and price hikes citing public interest, health, and safety concerns. Changes take effect on January 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has backtracked on its prior approval to raise ticket prices for the film 'Game Changer' featuring actor Ram Charan. This move comes in adherence to High Court directives mandating a halt on early morning shows and price increases unless public interest, health, and safety concerns are fully addressed.

An official statement released late on Saturday clarified that the decision to withdraw permission for enhanced ticket rates would be effective from January 16. Initially, the government had granted permission for extra screenings at increased prices following a request from the film's producers.

This comes after a backlash from politicians, including opposition BRS MLA T Harish Rao, who criticized the ruling government for the price hikes. The controversy was further fueled by a recent incident at a movie premiere that resulted in a fatal stampede.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

