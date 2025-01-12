Telangana Government Withdraws Ticket Price Hike for 'Game Changer'

The Telangana government has backtracked on its prior approval to raise ticket prices for the film 'Game Changer' featuring actor Ram Charan. This move comes in adherence to High Court directives mandating a halt on early morning shows and price increases unless public interest, health, and safety concerns are fully addressed.

An official statement released late on Saturday clarified that the decision to withdraw permission for enhanced ticket rates would be effective from January 16. Initially, the government had granted permission for extra screenings at increased prices following a request from the film's producers.

This comes after a backlash from politicians, including opposition BRS MLA T Harish Rao, who criticized the ruling government for the price hikes. The controversy was further fueled by a recent incident at a movie premiere that resulted in a fatal stampede.

