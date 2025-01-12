Left Menu

Mega Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Record Pilgrim Turnout

Uttar Pradesh prepares for the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, expecting 35 crore pilgrims. Key improvements focus on sanitation, security, and digital integration. The event spans a larger area with increased resources and infrastructure, including more police personnel, toilets, and surveillance systems, ensuring a smooth experience for attendees worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:49 IST
Mega Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Record Pilgrim Turnout
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, anticipating a massive turnout of 35 crore pilgrims. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh announced significant enhancements in infrastructure, focusing on sanitation, security, and digital technology to accommodate the expected influx at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Compared to the previous Kumbh Mela, the 2025 event will see a 25% increase in area, now encompassing 4,000 hectares, with lengthened ghats and expanded parking. Singh emphasized the doubled budget, investing Rs 7,000 crore, supplemented by substantial central government input in transport infrastructure improvements.

Security will be tightened with over 45,000 police personnel, alongside advanced digital surveillance and management systems. Enhanced amenities include additional toilets, accommodations, and street lighting. The state aims to deliver a comprehensive, well-coordinated event, welcoming both national and international visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025