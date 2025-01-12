Mega Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Record Pilgrim Turnout
Uttar Pradesh prepares for the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, expecting 35 crore pilgrims. Key improvements focus on sanitation, security, and digital integration. The event spans a larger area with increased resources and infrastructure, including more police personnel, toilets, and surveillance systems, ensuring a smooth experience for attendees worldwide.
The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, anticipating a massive turnout of 35 crore pilgrims. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh announced significant enhancements in infrastructure, focusing on sanitation, security, and digital technology to accommodate the expected influx at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.
Compared to the previous Kumbh Mela, the 2025 event will see a 25% increase in area, now encompassing 4,000 hectares, with lengthened ghats and expanded parking. Singh emphasized the doubled budget, investing Rs 7,000 crore, supplemented by substantial central government input in transport infrastructure improvements.
Security will be tightened with over 45,000 police personnel, alongside advanced digital surveillance and management systems. Enhanced amenities include additional toilets, accommodations, and street lighting. The state aims to deliver a comprehensive, well-coordinated event, welcoming both national and international visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
