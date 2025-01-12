Rescued Gorilla Finds New Home in Istanbul Zoo

A young gorilla named Zeytin, rescued from a plane's cargo hold, is now recuperating at Istanbul's Polonezkoy Zoo, officials announced Sunday. The 5-month-old primate was found in a box on a Turkish Airlines flight from Nigeria to Thailand.

Regional director Fahrettin Ulu expressed the desire to eventually return Zeytin to his natural habitat, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a secure environment. Since his rescue, Zeytin has gained weight and overcome initial shyness, showing signs of healthy recovery.

The incident sheds light on Istanbul's evolving role as a crossroads in the fight against illegal wildlife trade, as the city transforms into a major air hub. Recent customs interceptions included Nile crocodiles and monitor lizards at Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)