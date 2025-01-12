Rescued Gorilla Finds New Home in Istanbul Zoo
A young gorilla named Zeytin, discovered in a plane's cargo hold, is recovering at Istanbul's Polonezkoy Zoo. Wildlife officials hope to return him to his natural habitat once conditions ensure his safety. The incident highlights Istanbul's role in combating illegal wildlife trade.
A young gorilla named Zeytin, rescued from a plane's cargo hold, is now recuperating at Istanbul's Polonezkoy Zoo, officials announced Sunday. The 5-month-old primate was found in a box on a Turkish Airlines flight from Nigeria to Thailand.
Regional director Fahrettin Ulu expressed the desire to eventually return Zeytin to his natural habitat, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a secure environment. Since his rescue, Zeytin has gained weight and overcome initial shyness, showing signs of healthy recovery.
The incident sheds light on Istanbul's evolving role as a crossroads in the fight against illegal wildlife trade, as the city transforms into a major air hub. Recent customs interceptions included Nile crocodiles and monitor lizards at Sabiha Gokcen Airport.
