Celebrating India's Harvest Festivals: Unity in Diversity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended heartfelt wishes on Monday as India celebrated Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal. These festivals highlight the nation's rich tradition of recognizing the harvest season.

In his greetings, Dhankhar spoke to the unique celebrations across India's diverse landscapes, underscoring the cultural significance behind each festival. He emphasized the importance of festivals as reflections of India's widespread cultural heritage.

Dhankhar encouraged the nation to embrace the sacred flames of Lohri and Magha Bihu, suggesting they symbolize the dispelling of adversity. Likewise, he hoped the kites of Makar Sankranti would elevate spirits and the traditional sweetness of Pongal would invite celebration and happiness for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)