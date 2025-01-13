Left Menu

Sonu Sood's 'Fateh': A New Dawn in Bollywood Action

Sonu Sood shares insights on directing 'Fateh', highlighting his passion for crafting superior action sequences. Inspired by real cybercrime incidents during COVID-19, the film promises an adrenaline-packed experience. With a star-studded cast, Sood aims to revolutionize Bollywood action cinema and inspire audiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:08 IST
Sonu Sood's 'Fateh': A New Dawn in Bollywood Action
Actor Sonu Sood (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sonu Sood, renowned for his action roles, unveiled the reasons behind his directorial debut with 'Fateh' at its red carpet screening in New Delhi. Speaking with ANI, Sood emphasized his long-standing desire to elevate Bollywood action scenes to global standards, a vision he has now realized as director.

The actor-turned-director recounted the meticulous effort invested in crafting the film's action sequences. Sood detailed the painstaking process, citing an intricate action scene that took two and a half months to perfect. 'As an actor, you're bound by limitations, but directing allowed me to create every detail,' he explained.

'Fateh', inspired by true cybercrime stories during the pandemic, marks a significant moment in Sood's career. He described the film as a tribute to unsung heroes battling digital threats, expressing excitement for audiences to experience the power and emotion of the movie. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025