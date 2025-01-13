Sonu Sood's 'Fateh': A New Dawn in Bollywood Action

Sonu Sood, renowned for his action roles, unveiled the reasons behind his directorial debut with 'Fateh' at its red carpet screening in New Delhi. Speaking with ANI, Sood emphasized his long-standing desire to elevate Bollywood action scenes to global standards, a vision he has now realized as director.

The actor-turned-director recounted the meticulous effort invested in crafting the film's action sequences. Sood detailed the painstaking process, citing an intricate action scene that took two and a half months to perfect. 'As an actor, you're bound by limitations, but directing allowed me to create every detail,' he explained.

'Fateh', inspired by true cybercrime stories during the pandemic, marks a significant moment in Sood's career. He described the film as a tribute to unsung heroes battling digital threats, expressing excitement for audiences to experience the power and emotion of the movie. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

