Temples to Mosques: The Controversy Reignited

Mahant Ravindra Puri of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad reignited the temple-mosque debate by demanding mosques built over ancient temples be vacated. Puri emphasized no ban on Muslims attending Kumbh while accusing Congress of weakening Hindu 'akharas.' He proposed forming a Sanatan Board for temple safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:20 IST
  • India

Mahant Ravindra Puri, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, has stirred the temple-mosque controversy once more by calling for the vacating of mosques that he claims were built over ancient temples across India.

Ravindra Puri, also leading the Mansa Devi Temple Trust, shared his observations that domes of many mosques resembled temple structures, insisting around 80% of them stand atop temples. He emphasized an absence of restrictions on Muslims attending the Maha Kumbh and appealed for unity between religious communities.

Furthermore, Puri criticized the Congress party's perceived anti-Hindu agenda, asserting that the strength of religious orders grew under Narendra Modi's governance. He advocated for the Sanatan Board's establishment to protect Hindu temples, dismissing intentions of instigating religious discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

