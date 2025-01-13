Temples to Mosques: The Controversy Reignited

Mahant Ravindra Puri, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, has stirred the temple-mosque controversy once more by calling for the vacating of mosques that he claims were built over ancient temples across India.

Ravindra Puri, also leading the Mansa Devi Temple Trust, shared his observations that domes of many mosques resembled temple structures, insisting around 80% of them stand atop temples. He emphasized an absence of restrictions on Muslims attending the Maha Kumbh and appealed for unity between religious communities.

Furthermore, Puri criticized the Congress party's perceived anti-Hindu agenda, asserting that the strength of religious orders grew under Narendra Modi's governance. He advocated for the Sanatan Board's establishment to protect Hindu temples, dismissing intentions of instigating religious discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)