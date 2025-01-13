Farewell to Mahendra: The Heroic Guardian of Similipal

The wildlife conservation community in Odisha is mourning the loss of Mahendra, a revered 66-year-old tusker from the Similipal Tiger Reserve. The elephant, known for his role in protecting tigers and combating timber smuggling, died from age-related ailments.

Mahendra's legacy stretches back to his arrival at Similipal in 2001 from Karnataka's Rajiv Gandhi National Park. He endured multiple life-threatening encounters, including surviving a Maoist attack in 2012 and an arrow assault by poachers, before returning to duty.

Described by local communities and officials as a 'true hero,' Mahendra symbolized strength in the fight against illegal activities threatening wildlife. His passing has left a notable void in the conservation efforts at Similipal.

