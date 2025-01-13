Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over Wedding at Historic Indore Temple

A wedding at the historic Gopal Mandir in Indore has stirred controversy, leading to an official inquiry. The temple's manager was sacked, and permissions are questioned as the temple is part of the city's heritage. A high-level committee is being formed to manage the temple's future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wedding held at the 200-year-old Gopal Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has triggered a controversy, with authorities initiating an investigation, officials stated on Monday.

The temple manager has been dismissed, and responsibilities have been removed from a local revenue department official, as authorities aim to address the situation seriously.

Amidst the celebration, locals reported disruptions, and images on social media have sparked concerns over the allowance of such events at the heritage site. An additional district magistrate will lead the probe to understand the lapse in permission, as the temple underwent recent renovations under a Smart City project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

