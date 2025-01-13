Rana Daggubati Unveils Intense First Look of 'Nagabandham'

Actor Rana Daggubati has excited fans by revealing the first look of Virat Karrna as Rudhra in the highly anticipated film 'Nagabandham'. The pan-Indian project has showcased Karrna in a rugged and intense avatar, featuring curly hair, a beard, and a toned physique, complete with six-pack abs.

A standout moment in the film's poster captures Karrna fearlessly grappling with a menacing crocodile in the sea. The ferocity and strength of the character are highlighted as he holds the crocodile's mouth open with his bare hands and a rope, adding drama to the visual teaser.

Directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy in association with NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures, 'Nagabandham' promises a gripping storyline and an intense screenplay. The movie, slated for release in 2025, will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Off-screen, Daggubati's legal troubles are also in the spotlight. A legal complaint has been filed against him and others, alleging a conspiracy to illegally seize a leased property in Hyderabad's Filmnagar. The complaint by K Nandukumar accuses Daggubati and his associates of demolishing the property, in which the complainant claims to have invested substantial funds. The case is currently pending in court, with further investigations ongoing.

