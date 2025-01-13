Left Menu

The Spiritual Essence of Kalpvas: A Journey through Maha Kumbh

Kalpvas, a spiritual practice during Maha Kumbh, involves devotees performing rituals at the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari exemplifies this tradition, dedicating his life to spiritual pursuits and education. His notes help aspirants prepare for exams, demonstrating selfless devotion to society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:33 IST
The Spiritual Essence of Kalpvas: A Journey through Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of the Maha Kumbh celebrations, the age-old tradition of 'Kalpvas' commenced on Paush Purnima. This sacred practice sees thousands of devotees immerse themselves in the spiritual ambiance at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

A standout figure among the Kalpvasis is Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari. Hailing from Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, Brahmachari has dedicated 41 years to this spiritual endeavor. After losing his father, he chose a path of renunciation over a teaching career, spending his life in spiritual devotion and community service. His daily routine is marked by strict discipline, rising early, performing rituals, and aiding others.

Not just a spiritual sage, Brahmachari contributes significantly to society by providing education to economically weaker sections. His camp in Prayagraj serves as an educational hub, housing resources for Provincial Civil Service exam preparation. He crafts concise, effective study materials, aiding numerous students in securing government jobs, embodying the essence of giving and enlightenment at Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025