US Government Withdraws Titanic Salvage Litigation

The United States government has ended its litigation against RMS Titanic Inc., the company with salvage rights to the Titanic. This decision comes after the firm announced it would not proceed with any expeditions that could violate federal law.

Initially, RMS Titanic Inc. intended to take images inside the ship's hull and possibly retrieve items. However, the tragic implosion of a separate company's submersible led the firm to scale back its plans. Consequently, the US withdrew its intervention in federal admiralty court.

RMS Titanic Inc. remains cautious about future endeavors at the site, acknowledging the ship's rapid deterioration. While they continue to evaluate legal and financial implications, the company has no confirmed plans for future salvaging operations.

