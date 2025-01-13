Left Menu

US Government Withdraws Titanic Salvage Litigation

The US government has ended its legal challenge against RMS Titanic Inc., a company owning salvage rights to the Titanic, after the firm held off on expedition plans inside the wreck. The decision marks a pause in legal battles over excavation attempts, though future expeditions aren't ruled out.

US Government Withdraws Titanic Salvage Litigation
The United States government has ended its litigation against RMS Titanic Inc., the company with salvage rights to the Titanic. This decision comes after the firm announced it would not proceed with any expeditions that could violate federal law.

Initially, RMS Titanic Inc. intended to take images inside the ship's hull and possibly retrieve items. However, the tragic implosion of a separate company's submersible led the firm to scale back its plans. Consequently, the US withdrew its intervention in federal admiralty court.

RMS Titanic Inc. remains cautious about future endeavors at the site, acknowledging the ship's rapid deterioration. While they continue to evaluate legal and financial implications, the company has no confirmed plans for future salvaging operations.

