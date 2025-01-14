Left Menu

Sangam Nose: The Heart of Maha Kumbh's Holy Dip

Sangam Nose has become the preferred location for the holy dip during the Maha Kumbh, thanks to meticulous efforts by the Irrigation Department. The site witnessed seamless coexistence between saints and devotees, following a significant expansion that enhanced its capacity to accommodate millions of pilgrims.

Sangam Nose has emerged as the favored location for devotees participating in the holy dip during the Maha Kumbh. Saints and spiritual leaders from various Akharas also performed their ritual baths at this sacred spot, officials revealed.

The remarkable success of the Sangam Nose as the center for Amrit Snan is credited to the dedicated work of the Irrigation Department. The Mechanical Branch, Mechanical Barrage Mechanical Section Maintenance in Varanasi, played a crucial role in expanding the land by 26 hectares, including an exclusive two-hectare addition at the Sangam Nose.

The department completed this expansion within 85 days by working ceaselessly. Temporary ghats were constructed using sandbags along a 1,650-metre stretch, enabling more devotees to partake in the holy dip simultaneously. The transformation has increased the site's capacity to over two lakh devotees an hour, significantly boosting the number from previous years.

