Honoring Heroes: Bhopal's Heartfelt Tribute on Armed Forces Veterans' Day

A wreath-laying ceremony at Bhopal's war memorial marked Armed Forces Veterans' Day. Attended by veterans and locals, it honored their bravery and dedication. Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava paid tribute, expressing gratitude for their sacrifices. The event concluded with an interaction session thanking the veterans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony unfolded at the war memorial in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant tribute to veterans on Armed Forces Veterans' Day.

The event was attended by senior veterans and community members, serving as a poignant reminder of the courage and service of those who have worn the uniform, according to an Army official.

The ceremony began with Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and other senior veterans laying wreaths. General Shrivastava expressed heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the selfless dedication of veterans and the immense sacrifices made by their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

