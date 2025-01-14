A Sacred Celebration: First 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh 2025

On Tuesday, the first 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh 2025 drew approximately 3.5 crore devotees to Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam for a holy dip on Makar Sankranti. The event's highlight was the ash-covered Naga sadhus leading their akharas, captivating onlookers with their spiritual vibrancy and traditional weapon mastery.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, this year's bathing figure nearly doubled the previous day's count, showcasing the significance of the ritual. Participants included prominent akharas such as Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, marking a notable cultural and spiritual occasion that occurs once every 144 years after 12 full Kumbhs.

The processions of Naga sadhus, accompanied by rhythmic drum beats, further enhanced the festival's spiritual grandeur. Helicopters showered rose petals over devotees, reinforcing the ceremony's magnificence. Celebrants, from fervent chanting groups to international pilgrims, encapsulated the essence of unity at this unparalleled event.

(With inputs from agencies.)