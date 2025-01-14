Left Menu

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat Mourns Father's Passing

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat's father, Dayanand Ahlawat, has passed away in Mumbai. This news arrives shortly before the release of 'Paatal Lok' season two, where Jaideep reprises his role. The family has requested privacy during this difficult period. The last rites will be conducted in Haryana.

Updated: 14-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:59 IST
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is mourning the death of his father, Dayanand Ahlawat, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday night, as confirmed by the actor's spokesperson on Tuesday.

The tragedy occurs just days before the anticipated premiere of 'Paatal Lok' season two, where Jaideep is set to reprise his popular role of inspector Hathiram Chaudhary.

The family requested privacy in their time of mourning and announced that the last rites will be performed in their native Haryana, though they did not disclose details of the cause of death or his age.

