Actor Jaideep Ahlawat Mourns Father's Passing

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is mourning the death of his father, Dayanand Ahlawat, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday night, as confirmed by the actor's spokesperson on Tuesday.

The tragedy occurs just days before the anticipated premiere of 'Paatal Lok' season two, where Jaideep is set to reprise his popular role of inspector Hathiram Chaudhary.

The family requested privacy in their time of mourning and announced that the last rites will be performed in their native Haryana, though they did not disclose details of the cause of death or his age.

(With inputs from agencies.)