The story of Juan Pablo Vaquero, or Uncle Covid, gripped the city of Iquitos in the Peruvian Amazon, symbolizing rebellion amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pronounced dead but later reappearing, his tale resonated with an impoverished population severely affected by widespread poverty, corruption, and systemic failures.

Iquitos was hit hard during the pandemic's first wave, with around 70% of its residents infected by July 2020, resulting in the world's highest regional death rate. A chronic lack of medical oxygen, exacerbated by privatization and corruption, spiraled into a black market driven by government and mafia collusion.

Vaquero's surreal story embodies the struggle against these societal failures. His emergence from a mass grave reflects broader themes of survival against 'cannibal capitalism,' resonating deeply within slum communities as a testament to their endurance amidst global crises.

