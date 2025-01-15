India's Spiritual Culture: A Beacon of Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of India's spiritual culture, emphasizing its roots in the spirit of service, during an event in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Modi, speaking at the inauguration of an ISKCON temple, highlighted the selfless efforts of his government in promoting public welfare over the past decade.

Listing initiatives like constructing toilets, offering housing for the underprivileged, and providing essential services such as LPG connections and medical insurance, Modi painted a picture of an administration dedicated to uplifting society. He reiterated the idea that the spirit of service underpins secularism and is a core element of India's vibrant, living culture.

Highlighting the global reach and impact of the ISKCON movement, which is based on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, Modi remarked that its followers are united by their devotion to Lord Krishna. He acknowledged ISKCON's significant role in nurturing human values among the youth, inspiring them to contribute towards healing and societal well-being, portraying India as a land of marvels and deep spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)