Left Menu

Papal Thriller 'Conclave' Dominates 2025 BAFTA Nominations

The film 'Conclave', a papal thriller, leads the 2025 BAFTA nominations with 12 nods. Following closely is the Spanish-language musical crime comedy 'Emilia Perez', with 11 nominations. Key categories include best film, director, leading actor, and supporting actress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:55 IST
Papal Thriller 'Conclave' Dominates 2025 BAFTA Nominations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The papal thriller 'Conclave' emerged as the frontrunner for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, earning 12 nominations. The film's plot centers around cunning cardinals plotting to elect a new pope.

Close on its heels, the Spanish-language musical crime comedy, 'Emilia Perez', secured 11 nominations. Both movies are recognized in prestigious categories like best film, director, leading actor, and supporting actress.

The awards ceremony for Britain's premier movie honors is set for February 16, promising a night filled with anticipation and celebration within the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025