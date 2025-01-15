Papal Thriller 'Conclave' Dominates 2025 BAFTA Nominations
The film 'Conclave', a papal thriller, leads the 2025 BAFTA nominations with 12 nods. Following closely is the Spanish-language musical crime comedy 'Emilia Perez', with 11 nominations. Key categories include best film, director, leading actor, and supporting actress.
The papal thriller 'Conclave' emerged as the frontrunner for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, earning 12 nominations. The film's plot centers around cunning cardinals plotting to elect a new pope.
Close on its heels, the Spanish-language musical crime comedy, 'Emilia Perez', secured 11 nominations. Both movies are recognized in prestigious categories like best film, director, leading actor, and supporting actress.
The awards ceremony for Britain's premier movie honors is set for February 16, promising a night filled with anticipation and celebration within the film industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
