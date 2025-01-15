Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commemorates 77th Army Day with Pride

The Sudarshan Chakra Corps marked the 77th Army Day with a series of commemorative events. The centerpiece was a wreath-laying ceremony at the Shaheed Smarak War Memorial in Dronachal, led by Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava, Chief of Staff of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

Major General Shrivastava underscored the importance of upholding the Army's glorious traditions while facing future challenges with pride and determination. He urged officers and soldiers to aim for greater success, glory, and national contribution.

Army Day, observed annually on January 15, celebrates the moment General K M Cariappa assumed command of the Indian Army, succeeding his British predecessor in 1949. This day honors the valor and supreme sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)