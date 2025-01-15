Left Menu

Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commemorates 77th Army Day with Pride

The Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrated the 77th Army Day with a ceremony led by Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava. Emphasizing the importance of tradition and future challenges, Shrivastava called on soldiers to bring success and contribute to nation-building. Army Day honors the transition of command to General Cariappa in 1949.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:24 IST
Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commemorates 77th Army Day with Pride
  • Country:
  • India

The Sudarshan Chakra Corps marked the 77th Army Day with a series of commemorative events. The centerpiece was a wreath-laying ceremony at the Shaheed Smarak War Memorial in Dronachal, led by Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava, Chief of Staff of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

Major General Shrivastava underscored the importance of upholding the Army's glorious traditions while facing future challenges with pride and determination. He urged officers and soldiers to aim for greater success, glory, and national contribution.

Army Day, observed annually on January 15, celebrates the moment General K M Cariappa assumed command of the Indian Army, succeeding his British predecessor in 1949. This day honors the valor and supreme sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025