Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commemorates 77th Army Day with Pride
The Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrated the 77th Army Day with a ceremony led by Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava. Emphasizing the importance of tradition and future challenges, Shrivastava called on soldiers to bring success and contribute to nation-building. Army Day honors the transition of command to General Cariappa in 1949.
- Country:
- India
The Sudarshan Chakra Corps marked the 77th Army Day with a series of commemorative events. The centerpiece was a wreath-laying ceremony at the Shaheed Smarak War Memorial in Dronachal, led by Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava, Chief of Staff of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps.
Major General Shrivastava underscored the importance of upholding the Army's glorious traditions while facing future challenges with pride and determination. He urged officers and soldiers to aim for greater success, glory, and national contribution.
Army Day, observed annually on January 15, celebrates the moment General K M Cariappa assumed command of the Indian Army, succeeding his British predecessor in 1949. This day honors the valor and supreme sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavana: Medical Aid and National Unity
Decades-Old Bhopal Union Carbide Toxic Waste to Finally Be Disposed
Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Hazardous Waste Set for Disposal
Toxic waste from Bhopal-based Union Carbide factory leaves for disposal site in trucks: Official.
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Survivors Demand FCRA Restoration for Sambhavna Trust