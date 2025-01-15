Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Cultural and Sports Hubs in Vadnagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an Archaeological Experiential Museum and a sports complex in Vadnagar, Gujarat. The museum highlights Vadnagar’s 2,500-year-old cultural history and showcases over 5,000 artefacts. Shah also opened a renovated primary school into Prerna Complex, aiming to inspire educational growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:10 IST
Amit Shah Unveils Cultural and Sports Hubs in Vadnagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an Archaeological Experiential Museum and a state-of-the-art sports complex in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown, Vadnagar, Gujarat, on Thursday. A statement from the Press Information Bureau confirmed Shah's three-day visit commenced on January 14.

The museum, occupying 12,500 square meters and costing Rs 298 crore, offers a deep dive into Vadnagar's rich cultural tapestry spanning over 2,500 years, showcasing more than 5,000 artefacts. This facility, the first of its kind in India, provides visitors with an immersive journey into its archaeological wonders, featuring nine thematic galleries and a unique excavation site.

In addition, Shah inaugurated the Prerna Complex, a redevelopment of PM Modi's former primary school, now transformed into a modern educational center at a cost of Rs 72 crore. Designed by IIT Gandhinagar, the curriculum blends traditional and moral values with cutting-edge technology for student enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025