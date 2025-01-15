Amit Shah Unveils Cultural and Sports Hubs in Vadnagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an Archaeological Experiential Museum and a state-of-the-art sports complex in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown, Vadnagar, Gujarat, on Thursday. A statement from the Press Information Bureau confirmed Shah's three-day visit commenced on January 14.

The museum, occupying 12,500 square meters and costing Rs 298 crore, offers a deep dive into Vadnagar's rich cultural tapestry spanning over 2,500 years, showcasing more than 5,000 artefacts. This facility, the first of its kind in India, provides visitors with an immersive journey into its archaeological wonders, featuring nine thematic galleries and a unique excavation site.

In addition, Shah inaugurated the Prerna Complex, a redevelopment of PM Modi's former primary school, now transformed into a modern educational center at a cost of Rs 72 crore. Designed by IIT Gandhinagar, the curriculum blends traditional and moral values with cutting-edge technology for student enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)