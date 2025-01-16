Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Lawsuits, Concerts, Stabbings, and BAFTA Nods

This entertainment news roundup covers key stories including Drake suing Universal Music Group over defamation, Shanghai authorities negotiating a Taylor Swift concert, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, and the BAFTA Film Awards nominations led by 'Conclave'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:30 IST
Drake

Drake has taken legal action against his longtime label, Universal Music Group, accusing them of defamation over the promotion of Kendrick Lamar's track 'Not Like Us'. According to Drake, the song falsely labels him as a pedophile, which he argues endangers both him and his family.

In other entertainment news, Shanghai may soon see Taylor Swift perform. Local media report that city officials have engaged in initial talks with Swift's team about the prospect of a concert in the Chinese metropolis, adding to her record-breaking 'Eras' tour success.

The Bollywood scene is shaken by reports of Saif Ali Khan being stabbed during a confrontation at his Mumbai home. The 54-year-old actor sustained six injuries and is currently receiving treatment. Meanwhile, the BAFTA Film Awards announced their 2025 nominees, with the papal thriller 'Conclave' leading the pack with 12 nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

