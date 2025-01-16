Stars React to Knife Attack on Saif Ali Khan in Bandra
Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife at his home in Mumbai, resulting in surgery for multiple injuries. The incident shocked celebrities like Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi, who expressed their concerns and support on social media. Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt criticized the city's law enforcement for increased lawlessness.
- Country:
- India
Famed actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following a harrowing knife attack by an intruder at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The alarming incident has sparked widespread concern among the film fraternity and public alike.
Notable figures such as Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi took to social media to voice their shock and send wishes for Khan's recovery. "Shocked and saddened," posted Jr NTR, who recently shared screen space with Khan in a Telugu hit. Chiranjeevi expressed being "deeply disturbed" by the attack.
Police have identified the attack as an attempted burglary. Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt has demanded more safety measures from the Mumbai Police, citing a growing sense of insecurity in the city, particularly in Bandra. "Can this lawlessness please be curbed?" Bhatt posted online, emphasizing the need for increased police presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
