Security Concerns Spike as Bollywood Star Faces Knife Attack

The recent knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has sparked a wave of concern over the security of celebrities in Maharashtra. Opposition leaders have criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to maintain law and order, suggesting that the state government is unable to protect even high-profile individuals.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut expressed his disbelief at the deteriorating situation, noting that if celebrities with personal security are not safe, ordinary citizens stand at greater risk. He highlighted the case of a brutal murder in Beed, pointing to a disturbing trend of violence due to governmental negligence.

Incidents involving other actors like Salman Khan underscore the pervasive sense of insecurity. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe and NCP leaders echoed these sentiments, calling for urgent action and a safer environment. Former home minister Anil Deshmukh stressed the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of all residents in Maharashtra.

