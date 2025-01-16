Bollywood Intruder Attack: Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized

Left Menu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the knife attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. Khan sustained multiple injuries and was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. Banerjee extended her prayers for his recovery and justice for the assailant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:50 IST
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur (ANI Photos) Image Credit: ANI
Expressing her concerns, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday voiced support for Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who was the victim of a knife attack in his Mumbai home.

Khan sustained several injuries and required medical attention at Lilavati Hospital after an assailant attacked him in the early hours.

Banerjee shared her best wishes for Khan's swift recovery and assured that justice would prevail, also extending her thoughts to his family, including Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor, during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

