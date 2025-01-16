Bollywood Intruder Attack: Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized

Expressing her concerns, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday voiced support for Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who was the victim of a knife attack in his Mumbai home.

Khan sustained several injuries and required medical attention at Lilavati Hospital after an assailant attacked him in the early hours.

Banerjee shared her best wishes for Khan's swift recovery and assured that justice would prevail, also extending her thoughts to his family, including Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor, during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)