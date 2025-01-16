Agra's Iconic Petha Sweetens Maha Kumbh 2025
Agra's famous sweet, petha, is making a mark at Maha Kumbh 2025, with 501 kilograms distributed as prasad. The event features 21 varieties of the sweet, including classic and unique flavors. The Maha Kumbh, a major spiritual gathering, expects a massive turnout, with offerings enhancing the spiritual experience.
Agra's world-renowned sweet, petha, is adding sweetness to the Maha Kumbh 2025, with an impressive 501 kilograms being distributed as prasad to the millions of devotees attending the event.
This year, 21 flavors of petha, including classic favorites and unique varieties, have been specially prepared for the occasion.
The Maha Kumbh, among the world's largest spiritual gatherings, commenced on January 13 and will run until February 26, expecting a footfall of 40 to 45 crore visitors in Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh government, several NGOs, and individuals are coordinating prasad and meal distributions for attendees.
