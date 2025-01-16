Thrills of Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu's Celebrated Bull-Taming Sport

In Tamil Nadu, Kaanum Pongal brought families to scenic spots, with Madurai's Alanganallur hosting the thrilling Jallikattu event, a highlight of the Pongal festival. The bull-taming sport, featuring mighty bulls and skilled participants, dazzled spectators, including tourists experiencing its intensity firsthand.

Alanganallur's Jallikattu, the climax of a series of events in the region, captivated audiences with bulls that went unbeaten. Locals, such as actress Vaishnavi Arulmozhi, witnessed the sport, inspiring thoughts of raising bulls for future events. The event was flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and saw notable winners.

Elsewhere, Chennai attractions like the Arignar Anna Zoological Park attracted over 30,000 visitors. Authorities ensured safe and accessible experiences, anticipating large crowds at popular venues, including beaches and historic sites across the state, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Pongal festivities.

