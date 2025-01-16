From Tea Seller to Global Leader: The Remarkable Journey of Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from humble beginnings in Vadnagar to becoming a notable global leader is set to be a subject of study for students worldwide, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking in Modi's hometown Vadnagar, in Gujarat's Mehsana district, Shah emphasized the difficulty of encapsulating Modi's life achievements in one speech. From overcoming extreme poverty as the son of a tea-seller, Modi emerged to guide not just India but the entire world, making his life a notable case study for students.

Shah highlighted Modi's commitment to addressing poverty, noting that his leadership significantly reduced Gujarat's school dropout rates from 37% to nearly 1%. Modi's emphasis on education, particularly for girls, showcases his transformative leadership, according to Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)