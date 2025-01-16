Bollywood Shock: Saif Ali Khan's Knife Attack Ordeal
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained severe injuries from a knife attack in his Bandra home. After a five-hour surgery, he is recovering at Lilavati Hospital. Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar emphasized the need for rest while police intensify efforts to apprehend the attacker.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering after a harrowing knife attack at his Bandra residence. Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar reported that Khan required a five-hour surgery due to multiple stab wounds.
The attack occurred in the early hours at Khan's highrise apartment, leaving him with severe injuries. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, with the weapon still lodged in his spine.
Minister Shelar, also a BJP MLA, urged against politicizing the incident, emphasizing the need for the family's recovery. Meanwhile, ten police teams are actively working to arrest the culprit.
