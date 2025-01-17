Entertainment News: Stars, Scandals, and Nominee Announcements

Entertainment icon David Lynch, creator of 'Twin Peaks,' has passed away at the age of 78, leaving a significant void in the industry. His family announced his death, expressing that his influence, like his unique perspective, will be deeply missed.

In a separate headline, renowned rapper Drake has filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group. He accuses the label of defamation stemming from a song by Kendrick Lamar, which allegedly made false criminal accusations against him, putting his and his family's safety at risk.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is on the mend after a violent stabbing incident at his Mumbai home. Medical professionals report he is recovering well following surgery. In other news, 'Conclave' leads the BAFTA nominations, and major music acts gather for a series of wildfire relief concerts in Los Angeles.

