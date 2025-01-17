India's Top 50 Stunning Wedding Venues Unveiled

WedMeGood, a pioneer in wedding technology and planning, recently marked a significant milestone by unveiling India's Top 50 Stunning Wedding Venues at its inaugural Annual Gala held at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi. This groundbreaking initiative showcases venues that are redefining wedding celebrations with their unique charm and innovation.

The event was graced by 120 influential figures from the wedding industry, including planners, designers, and other stakeholders, for an evening of networking and celebration. The selection of venues highlights the diverse landscapes of India, with Rajasthan's regal Umaid Bhawan Palace and Southern India's rustic Taj Bekal among the top picks.

Expressing satisfaction over the initiative, Mehak Sagar Shahani, Co-founder of WedMeGood, emphasized the importance of this milestone in aiding couples and industry professionals. The Gala, hosted by The Event Designer, underscores WedMeGood's leadership within the wed-tech sector. The initiative sets future trends in wedding planning by honoring venues excelling in aesthetics and hospitality.

