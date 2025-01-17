Prince Harry's Legal Battle Against British Newspapers Begins

Prince Harry's high-profile lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper empire commenced at London's High Court on Tuesday. The royal is expected to testify as a key witness in the coming month.

Harry is accusing News Group Newspapers of engaging in illegal activities, such as phone hacking, by leveraging journalists and private investigators tied to its tabloids, the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World. The alleged misconduct reportedly spanned from 1996 to 2011. Harry's quest for truth follows the quiet settlements made by approximately 40 other claimants, including actor Hugh Grant.

The trial will evaluate generic issues related to phone hacking, involvement of senior NGN figures, and if incriminating material was destroyed. It will also address claims that NGN misled police and made false statements during the media ethics inquiry of 2011–12. Specific evidence involving Harry and former Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson will be examined, with Harry expected to testify over two days.

