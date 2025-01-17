Odisha's Spiritual Journey: Pilgrimage Train Sets Sail

In a noteworthy initiative to cater to the spiritual needs of the elderly, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday launched a pilgrimage train. This special train, under the Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana (BNTYY), will transport 800 senior citizens to renowned spiritual destinations Shirdi and Nashik in Maharashtra.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and MLA Babu Singh, CM Majhi officially flagged off the Bhubaneswar-Shirdi-Nashik service. An ambitious plan by the state aims to facilitate the annual pilgrimage of approximately 8,000 senior citizens to 10 sites, including Shirdi, Nashik, Kamakshya, Varanasi, Kolkata, Dakshineswar, and Ayodhya.

Comprehensive arrangements, including food and travel from their villages to the station and onwards via the special train, have been secured. Authorities have enlisted escort teams and medical personnel to support the elderly during their travels. Eligible individuals, aged 60-75, can benefit from the plan by providing requisite documents under various government schemes, Majhi announced.

