Syria's New Dawn: Balancing Religious Freedom and Unity

As Syria begins its recovery from years of autocratic rule, there's hope among its religious minorities for an inclusive constitutional settlement. Special envoy Salina Shambos notes religious leaders' patriotism and expectations for rights safeguarding under future governance. Cyprus plays a linking role between the Middle East and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

As Syria embarks on a journey to emerge from five decades of autocratic Assad family rule, an international envoy highlights expectations for inclusivity under a new constitution. Religious minorities, including Christians, hope for safeguarded rights and freedoms in a future Syrian government.

Salina Shambos, a Cypriot diplomat and special envoy, reports religious leaders in Syria demonstrate strong patriotism and 'hope' for a more inclusive nation. Many Christians in Syria, once 10 percent of the population, either fled or backed Bashar Assad during the civil war due to fears of Islamist insurgents.

The transitional government in Syria is promoting reconciliation across religious and ethnic lines, yet ongoing concerns about rights protection persist. Cyprus aims to act as a crucial intermediary between Middle Eastern nations and the European Union amid stabilizing regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

