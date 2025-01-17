The Real Story Behind the Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra residence with theft being the suspected motive. Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam clarified no underworld or gang involvement. The attacker, captured on CCTV, fled the scene. Khan underwent emergency surgery and is recovering.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was the victim of a knife attack at his Bandra residence, resulting in multiple stab injuries.
According to Maharashtra minister of state for home, Yogesh Kadam, the attack was driven by theft motives and not by any underworld gang involvement. A carpentry suspect resembling the attacker was detained but later released.
Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is recovering well. The assailant, recorded on CCTV with a red scarf and backpack, remains at large, with Mumbai police actively pursuing leads.
