The Real Story Behind the Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was the victim of a knife attack at his Bandra residence, resulting in multiple stab injuries.

According to Maharashtra minister of state for home, Yogesh Kadam, the attack was driven by theft motives and not by any underworld gang involvement. A carpentry suspect resembling the attacker was detained but later released.

Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is recovering well. The assailant, recorded on CCTV with a red scarf and backpack, remains at large, with Mumbai police actively pursuing leads.

