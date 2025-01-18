CNN Settles Defamation Case with U.S. Navy Veteran

CNN reached a settlement on Friday with Zachary Young, a U.S. Navy veteran accused of profiteering while helping evacuate Afghans following the U.S. military's withdrawal in 2021. The agreement was announced after a jury determined CNN was liable for defamation.

Following a two-week trial in Florida's Panama City, the jury awarded Young $5 million in damages, opting to settle before entering a second trial phase for punitive damages considerations. Zachary Young brought the lawsuit against CNN in 2022, claiming defamation by branding him as taking advantage of vulnerable Afghans in a controversial segment of "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

CNN maintained its reporting stance, denying defamation claims, though it expressed regret in March 2022 for using the term "black market" to label Young's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)